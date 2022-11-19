California community colleges eye a different future amid pandemic disruption

EdSource

To attract more students, West Los Angeles College is bolstering programs in high demand, including aviation technology, film and television production, dental hygiene and climate studies. Enrollment increased by 6% this fall.

Four East Bay community colleges continue free tuition for spring semester

KTVU

All four colleges within the Peralta Community College District will waive tuition and fees for a second straight semester to relieve some financial strain on students, the district announced.

Michigan’s first RN apprentice program signed into effect

Manistee News Advocate

The new partnership includes West Shore Community College will pave the way for those interested in a nursing career to receive a combination of classroom instruction and practical experience with a nurse mentor as a paid full-time apprentice a local hospital for a less cumbersome pathway to registered nurse licensure.

Community Colleges can help parenting students succeed by creating supportive, welcoming environments

Child Trends

Five lessons for community college systems to improve their services for young parents.