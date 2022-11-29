Community college planning mixed-use development next to Midlothian campus

Richmond BizSense

Virginia’s Brightpoint Community College is teaming with a developer to build 245 apartments on 11 acres of wooded land next to the college’s campus.

What were Framingham students so eager to tell Gov. Baker at MassBay roundtable?

MetroWest Daily News

Massachusetts Gov. Baker recently visited MassBay Community College to speak to a roundtable of local leaders and high school and college students regarding early college and the MassGrant plus.

Texas community colleges, advocates root for funding revamp

Dallas News

Harrison Keller, Texas’ commissioner of higher education, has previously said estimates show that the changes would require lawmakers to devote about $650 million in additional funding toward community colleges per biennium.

Portland Community College plans for bond updates, enrollment strategies

Oregon Public Radio

The Oregon college will make campus improvements thanks to a historic bond, and it’s taking a strategic look at enrollment management — all with student needs in mind.