7 Maricopa County Community College bachelor’s programs gain accreditation

KTAR

The Higher Learning Commission this week granted Arizona’s Maricopa County Community College District accreditation for seven bachelor’s degree programs in a range of fields.

Ventura County Community College District in talks to buy property for new Santa Paula campus

Ventura County Star

Ventura County Community College District officials have identified a property for a satellite campus and are in discussions to buy it from its current owner, the Santa Paula-based citrus and avocado grower Limoneira.