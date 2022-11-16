SMCC receives $1M-plus anonymous donation to support students

WGME

Southern Maine Community College says it received a more than $1 million donation from an anonymous donor to benefit students in hands-on trade programs looking to enter the workforce after graduating.

Bills allow Wyoming community colleges to charge more for virtual classes, adjust for inflation

Cowboy State Daily

The Wyoming legislature’s Joint Education Committee met this week to discuss raising reimbursement to community colleges for distance education courses and to give the colleges ways to apply for money more often when hit by inflation.

Defying U.S. trend, Iowa ups community college enrollment

The Gazette

A new Iowa community college enrollment report this week shows a more nuanced divide — with seven colleges reporting an increase and eight reporting the opposite.

College students have housing and food insecurity. Red Rocks Community College wants to help.

Chalkbeat Colorado

At Red Rocks Community College, staff discovered that some students were sleeping in cars or struggling for days to buy food — too overwhelmed or embarrassed to ask for help.

PRCC’s big investment on the MS Coast means you can soon take class in a plane hangar

Sun-Herald

Pearl River Community College is opening a new academy to bring students into the aviation and aerospace industries, and they just received $2 million in RESTORE Act money to purchase the equipment needed to make it happen.

Bristol Community College helps intellectually disabled adults attend college — here’s how

Herald News

A program at Bristol Community College that offers a way for students with intellectual disabilities to attend college alongside their peers is set to expand to public colleges across Massachusetts.