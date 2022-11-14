Overall enrollment at Oregon public colleges, universities down this fall

Oregon Public Radio

It’s driven by an overall decline in community college enrollment of 3.6% in the state and a slight increase overall in public university enrollment of just less than 1%.

College in Hope revises its spring offerings

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (subscription required)

As administrators at the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana talked to employers, current students and potential students, they realized that a lack of time is actually more of a barrier for students than financial concerns. So, the college is revising its spring 2023 class schedule to allow some students to spend less time on campus.