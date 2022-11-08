Commentary: Parents and students need more information about pathways to college and careers

Hechinger Report

Sharing more data about career and technical education would open up choices and opportunities, writes Jon Deane, CEO of GreatSchools.org.

El Camino College to focus on technology education

Government Technology

Jobs in the technology industry are growing at an exponential rate and El Camino College is working to ensure its curriculum and resources are keeping pace — so that students don’t miss an opportunity to be part of the digital transformation.

Commentary: Beyond affirmative action, colleges need new diversity strategies

The Hill

If colleges and policymakers won’t act, then it’s time for alumni and university corporate and philanthropic partners to start conditioning contributions by putting donations into “escrow accounts” that schools can only tap upon meeting measurable access and completion goals.

Student demographics: Big changes are forcing reinvention on campus

University Business

Equity is essential as college student demographics change.



