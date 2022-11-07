How to engage more community college prospects amid the ‘great opt out’

EAB blog

Increasingly, community colleges are prioritizing high school relationships, investing in marketing strategies and growing their digital footprint.

What I’ve learned – how I got here and where I’m going

WCET podcast

Mordecai Brownlee, president of the Community College of Aurora, discusses what led him to his current role, important lessons he’s learned and more.

Workforce Development: Eversource partners with community colleges to develop line-worker pipeline

Hartford Business Journal

As many industries grapple with labor shortages and worker retention efforts, utility giant Eversource has turned to the state’s community college network to help recruit, and train, potential employees.



Using PDP for benchmarking and addressing college equity

National Student Clearinghouse blog

Maricopa Community Colleges officials explain how they use PDP data to inform their decisions around college enrollment, completion, retention rates and more.