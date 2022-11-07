Biden appeals to young voters in West as midterms near

Reuters

President Joe Biden on Thursday urged young voters in New Mexico and California — which included stops at Central New Mexico Community College and MiraCosta College — to vote to protect democracy as part of his final major campaign swing, days ahead of midterm elections that could see his Democrats lose control of Congress.

Salt Lake Community College leaders disappointed by court ruling that leaves DACA program in limbo

Salt Lake Tribune

The uncertainty is “frustrating,” one DACA recipient said, as the case goes back to a lower court.

Community college students face transportation challenges

Petoskey News

Attendance at Michigan community colleges is declining, and rising transportation problems could be a factor.

Commentary: More high schoolers should be allowed to learn on college campuses

Washington Post

Unlike the 80% of dual-enrollment students who take such courses at their high schools, Minnesota high school students can attend the courses free at nearby college campuses.