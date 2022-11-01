The pandemic generation goes to college. It has not been easy.
New York Times
Students missed a lot of high school instruction. Now many are behind, especially in math, and getting that degree could be harder.
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visits Flint, discusses high-paying trade jobs
mLive
A tour of Mott Community College included viewing classroom style apprenticeship students participate in to work for Consumers Energy as line workers, automotive, electronics, welding, machining and other roles.
Rifle Camp Park observatory to be torn down to make way for new educational center
Bergen Record
Passaic County is partnering with Passaic County Community College to construct a new environmental center at Rifle Camp Park in Woodland Park at the current site of the John. J. Crowley Nature and Astronomical Observatory.
Goats hired to clear brush at Cuyamaca College
NBC San Diego
About 200 goats will work alongside humans to clear 50 acres of brush on the California campus.