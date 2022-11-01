The pandemic generation goes to college. It has not been easy.

New York Times

Students missed a lot of high school instruction. Now many are behind, especially in math, and getting that degree could be harder.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visits Flint, discusses high-paying trade jobs

mLive

A tour of Mott Community College included viewing classroom style apprenticeship students participate in to work for Consumers Energy as line workers, automotive, electronics, welding, machining and other roles.

Rifle Camp Park observatory to be torn down to make way for new educational center

Bergen Record

Passaic County is partnering with Passaic County Community College to construct a new environmental center at Rifle Camp Park in Woodland Park at the current site of the John. J. Crowley Nature and Astronomical Observatory.

Goats hired to clear brush at Cuyamaca College

NBC San Diego

About 200 goats will work alongside humans to clear 50 acres of brush on the California campus.

