Funding roundup

Minneapolis Community & Technical College alumna Janet Metcalf has provided a $25,000 gift to the college. Metcalf wants her gift to help diversify representation in the trades and technical careers to include more women, mid-career individuals and BIPOC students, and assist students returning to the workforce or changing careers.

It’s personal for Metcalf, who graduated from the college with a machine tool certification in 1982. At the time, she was hoping for economic and job security.

“I knew that if I had a certificate from the program (then the Minneapolis Technical Institute), my qualifications would not be questioned for jobs in the machine tool industry,” Metcalf said. But that wasn’t quite the case. “In one interview, the hiring person was very nervous and said he thought I might work out at a job in the filing/deburring department, the least skilled part of machining, because women had small hands and were good with repetitive tasks.”

Metcalf went on to complete a four-year apprenticeship program through the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, become a journeyman machinist and build a successful career during her 20 years in the field.

Now, her gift creates the Janet Metcalf Trades and Technical Careers Scholarship Fund to support others trying to break into the field. Scholarships will support students through completion of a college certificate or degree program for up to two years.

“The student population and the trades and technical fields programs at Minneapolis College are the perfect match for this scholarship,” Metcalf said.

Alabama

Wallace State Community College’s (WSCC) business education building is now the Dr. Jerry D. Galin Hall, in honor of the longtime WSCC educator and administrator.

The opportunity to name the building was granted to the Cullman Savings Bank Foundation in appreciation for its commitment of $500,000 over the next 10 years to support Wallace State students via scholarships. The foundation is the largest single sponsor of scholarships for WSCC students, with more than 50 provided this year alone. The additional funds will impact the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of students over the next 20 to 30 years, said John Riley, president and CEO of Cullman Savings Bank and Cullman Savings Bank Foundation.

“What better way to use these funds than do what Jerry dedicated his life to here at Wallace State,” said Riley, who has known Galin for more than 30 years as a friend and business partner. “So many students over so many years, people whose lives Jerry has positively influenced. … I’m pleased to honor him in this way because I know what he’s done for our community.”

Massachusetts

Earlier this year, at the 2022 Roxbury Community College (RCC) commencement ceremony, keynote speaker Rob Hale awarded each graduate $1,000 — $500 for themselves and $500 to donate to an organization or supporter.

Now, Rob and Karen Hale are making another donation to help RCC students. Through their family foundation, Fox Rock Foundation, the Hales have donated $1 million to the Roxbury Community College Foundation (RCCF).

The gift was announced at RCC’s kickoff event outlining the college’s plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2023. RCCF plans to raise $6 million throughout the 50th-anniversary celebration.

“This history-making donation will allow more of our students to pursue life-changing education that qualifies them for jobs that uplift themselves, their families and their community,” said interim President Jackie Jenkins-Scott.

The donation is part of the Hales’ pledge to donate $1 million per week to local nonprofits.

Rob Hale is the founder and CEO of Granite Telecommunications, LLC, a telecom company.

“After learning about the persistence and dedication of RCC’s students, and hearing their stories at commencement, I know that this donation will have an immediate and positive impact on student lives,” he said.

North Carolina

Wayne Community College’s (WCC’s) dental hygiene program received a $10,000 grant from the CITA Foundation at the Dallas Foundation. The funds will support clinical needs and assist students in preparing for the ADEX exam.



CITA, or the Council of Interstate Testing Agencies, administers the North Carolina Dental Hygiene Examination in the college’s dental clinic.

WCC Dental Department Chair Susan Smith, Foundation of WCC Executive Director Adrienne Northington and WCC Dean of Allied Health and Public Services Janeil Marak celebrate a $10,000 grant from the CITA Foundation at the Dallas Foundation. (Photo: WCC)

PATH Scholarships

Several community colleges are among the 37 recipients of the Ellucian Foundation’s 2022 Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship. The recognition comes with block grants ranging from $10,000 to $25,000.

This year, the Ellucian Foundation focused its support on historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and minority-serving institutions (MSIs), with the goal of increasing college retention and graduation rates and reducing food insecurity.

Among the recipients is College of the Mainland in Texas.

“The PATH Scholarship enables our foundation to provide funding for tuition, disaster relief and emergency aid to our students. This support helps them stay on track to graduate,” said Anita Garcia, foundation research, data and technology officer at the College of the Mainland Foundation.

In Illinois, Olive-Harvey College’s status as a historically and predominantly Black community college made it eligible for the scholarship grant program. The college will use its $10,000 grant to provide student scholarships.

Another recipient is Bunker Hill Community College (Massachusetts), which will get a $25,000 PATH Scholarship grant to provide students with financial help for unexpected expenses.

Rhode Island

The Community College of Rhode Island’s (CCRI’s) dental clinic can get a makeover thanks to nearly $1 million in gifts from Delta Dental of Rhode Island and the Champlin Foundation.

The funding will support the refurbishment of 16 dental operatories in the clinic.

“These two gifts are among the largest private gifts CCRI has received, and reflects the recognition of the critical work CCRI does to support our community and educate Rhode Islanders,” said Bobby Gondola, CCRI Foundation executive director.