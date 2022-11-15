CC Daily coverage of the 2022 Advanced Technological Education Principal Investigators’ Conference in Washington, D.C. The annual event is managed by the American Association of Community Colleges with support from the National Science Foundation.

* * *

Community college: A place for students of all backgrounds and experiences

Students from different life paths share how enrolling in community college courses was a turning point in their lives that put them on track toward rewarding, well-paying careers in advanced technology fields.

Look deeper for student potential

Educators can better help students realize their full potential if they look beyond IQ and other standard measures of intelligence and consider their current level of competence, life skills, passion and inspiration to succeed, according to the keynote speaker of the 2022 ATE Principal Investigators’ Conference.

New ‘talent hub’ focuses on semiconductor, nanotech

About 20 nanotechnology companies currently have posted job openings on the National Talent Hub and another 30 companies are working to get their profiles into the state-of-the-art talent pipeline that focuses on the semiconductor and nanotech-related industries. There also are five active internships posted.

Opportunity, support go a long way for STEM students

There is much faculty can do to help students from underrepresented populations persist.

‘Carpe diem’ for community colleges on semiconductor workforce development front

STEM educators and industry partners are poised to benefit from the CHIPS and Science Act that will funnel $280 billion into the semiconductor industry while a new bill seeks to direct $1.4 billion to community colleges to educate the cybersecurity workforce.

A more intentional approach to equity in STEM

Reframe the “achievement gap” as “an opportunity gap.”

Snapshots: A few photos from the 2022 ATE Principal Investigators’ Conference.