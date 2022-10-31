How employers view an associate degree

U.S. News & World Report

“What we’re seeing at the national level is large companies looking at community colleges to advance their own workforce,” says Martha Parham, senior vice president for public relations at the American Association of Community Colleges.

Youngkin wants every high school student to graduate with a credential or associate degree

Cardinal News

The Virginia governor says he plans to announce more about the proposal in December.

Free community college? How this solution is working for in-demand industries

ClickOrlando.com

Why a focus on the most in-demand industries could be the answer to less student debt.

ICCB reports increase in fall enrollment at community colleges for the first time in over a decade

WWBL

Overall, enrollment grew by one and a half percent compared to last fall, with 28 community colleges reporting a rise in students.

Fall enrollment jumps up nearly 9% in 2022 at Albany Technical College

WFXL

“There is a tremendous skills gap in many local industries, and we are working hard to meet that demand,” says Emmet Griswold, president of Albany Technical College.

