Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees get free weekly English lessons at EvCC

Herald Net

Washington’s Snohomish County is home to 1,905 refugees from Ukraine. Refugee and Immigrant Services Northwest is helping them to build new lives.

Your guide to Measure LA on the 2022 California midterm ballot

Los Angeles Times

The Los Angeles Community College District is asking voters to approve a $5.3-billion construction bond that would cost homeowners from about $88 to $157 annually in property taxes for the next 40 years to finance renovations and upgrades on its nine campuses.

North Carolina technical college expands program amid aircraft technician shortage

WYFF

Greenville Technical College is expanding one of its programs to help with what it calls a worldwide shortage.

Robeson Community College creates intentional partnerships with local industry

EdNC

From early child care providers to manufacturers, North Carolina’s Robeson Community College has partnered with local employers for years. But recently, the college has taken a more intentional approach to these partnerships.