Lack of transportation hinders community college students

Stateline (Pew Charitable Trusts)

Monica Momoh, a 25-year-old freshman at the Community College of Baltimore County in Maryland, doesn’t cry easily. But one day a few weeks ago, she found herself sobbing outside a classroom.

How a community college is helping meet growing demand for peer support specialists in Central Oregon

Oregon Public Radio

Central Oregon Community College has launched a four-week-long training course for students to become certified peer support specialists to help meet a growing need for substance use treatment, especially in rural communities.

College survey: More parents seeking education for career changes

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

With her two children getting older and more independent, Jessica Wheeler enrolled at Community College of Allegheny County to start earning the college credits she needs to start a new career as a teacher.

Commentary: We need more people to go to college

Washington Post

A lot of solid middle-class jobs — nurses, teachers, dental hygienists, paralegals, even wind-turbine service technicians — require at least some postsecondary education and training, and they have strong expected employment growth.