Funding roundup

Greenville Technical College (GTC) broke ground this month for a new health and life sciences building on the college’s Barton Campus.

The facility has been named the Prisma Health Center for Health & Life Sciences thanks to a $1.5 million gift from Prisma Health, the state’s largest healthcare organization and the top employer of GTC graduates.

The three-story, 125,000-square-foot building will serve as a hub at the heart of campus, impacting 90% of GTC students. It will welcome 150,000 visitors annually and serve 500 to 600 health science graduates that the college contributes to the local workforce each year.

California

The East Los Angeles College (ELAC) Vincent Price Art Museum (VPAM) has received $1 million in state funding that will allow the museum to share more of its collection through digitization.

“The collection’s online access will make the collection available to the general population, K-12 schools, and other postsecondary institutions, allowing it to be enjoyed by everyone,” said Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD) Board Vice President David Vela.

The funding will also improve and expand the museum studies certificate program to all nine LACCD colleges.

Colorado

Aims Community College has received $50,000 from the Colorado Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics to create a mobile aviation lab to promote careers in aviation and aerospace among K-12 students.

The state developed the Colorado Aviation Education Grant to increase workforce development and support the expected growth in aviation and aerospace. The funding also looks to foster more diversity in people entering this field. With the establishment of the mobile aviation lab, Aims can conduct outreach to communities that might not have been previously exposed to aviation.

“We will have educational activities within the trailer to emphasize the importance of STEM-based classes and hopefully spark inspiration,” said Sara Bauermeister, an Aims flight instructor and the president of the Aims Women in Aviation Chapter. “As a female, I was not exposed to aviation and didn’t consider it as an option growing up. We hope to change this and show kids the various paths in aviation and how to pursue them.”

The lab will include a virtual reality flight simulators, air traffic control simulation, unmanned aircraft simulators and more.

Illinois

With a $300,000 state grant, Wilbur Wright College (WWC) has launched Project Wright Access. The program creates a workforce education pathway for young adults with developmental and cognitive disabilities at the college.

“This unique workforce training program will remove barriers to employment for our diverse learners,” said David Potash, the college’s president. “Hiring people with disabilities conveys and promotes an inclusive work environment, and we are thrilled our college can help support these amazing people in finding gainful employment with companies like Eli’s Cheesecake, while meeting both the students’ goals and the needs of business.”

WWC, one of the seven City Colleges of Chicago, will take the lead in enrolling, training and supporting work placement for the students in partnership with Eli’s Cheesecake. The Chicago-based company is the co-lead sponsor with the college for on-the-job training and employment placement.

Michigan

The Kellogg Community College Foundation has received a four-year, $80,000 grant from the Coldwater Township Sunrise Rotary Foundation to support the Promise Scholarship Program, particularly students in the healthcare and/or industrial trades certificate or associate degree programs.

New York

A $150,000 federal allocation will allow Bronx Community College (BCC) to provide allied health training to 100 residents of the south Bronx. The federal funds provide for phlebotomy technician, electrocardiogram technician and emergency medical technician training.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-New York) visited the college this month to announce the funding.

“Our borough is striving to reach its full potential, and funding like this is so critical to ensuring Bronxites have the tools they need to succeed,” Torres said.

* * *

Rockland Community College (RCC) has received a $2.9 million federal grant to fund the Realizar en RCC project. The project’s goal is to increase accessibility and improve outcomes for RCC students.

This is one of the largest grants the college has received, and it also is its third Title V grant.

The Realizar en RCC project includes the Accelerated Study in Associate Programs (ASAP) designed to increase the number of students who complete their degree by 150% over three years. RCC will expand its student services and career readiness programs, strengthen infrastructure and data-use and provide faculty and staff professional development and training opportunities around informed and holistic student advising, and greater data literacy.

North Carolina

With a $443,000 grant from Golden LEAF, Johnston Community College can purchase two trucks and a simulator to support the expansion of the college’s truck driver training program.

“This funding will help the program nearly double enrollment, increase the retention rate, and create a career pathway through the high school, all of which will work toward meeting the significant need for truck drivers in the region,” said Golden LEAF President and CEO Scott T. Hamilton.