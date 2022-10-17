Some states and community colleges offer free skilled trades courses

NPR

There isn’t much federal aid for students who want to learn skilled trades, but some states and community colleges now offer free courses.

Commentary: One-stop centers: Invaluable tools for community colleges and the students we serve

EdNC

Simply having a one-stop center is not enough. We must be vigilant in breeding a service-centered culture on campus that ultimately translates into student satisfaction.

Veterinary technology program turns 50 at Blue Ridge Community College

WHSV

On top of the hands-on curriculum, a 48-year-graduate turned professor loves that students can leave prepared for three different jobs in the profession.

Sinclair Community College asking voters to renew $9.2M levy in upcoming election

Dayton Daily News

The levy help the Ohio college operate and update more than 300 education and job-training programs for healthcare, manufacturing, IT, engineering, public safety and more.

Bunker Hill CC seeks to offer development rights

Banker & Tradesman

A partnership with a private developer could add up to 3 million square feet of new building projects at Bunker Hill Community College’s campus in Charlestown, Massachusetts.