Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College has grand opening in Knox

Times-Tribune

The once vacant Barbourville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has gotten a long-awaited facelift and is now the newest campus of the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Why Washington has seen a big increase in these community college degrees

Seattle Times

Washington state saw community college enrollment fall during the pandemic, but interest in applied baccalaureates jumped 16%.

Can the Department of Labor strengthen the nation’s workforce development infrastructure? Yes, WIOA Can!

U.S. Department of Labor blog

Unprecedented federal investments in infrastructure, clean energy, manufacturing and technology are poised to improve life for individuals and families across America. Many have asked, will we have a trained workforce available to do all of this? A big part of the answer depends on our nation’s workforce development system.

