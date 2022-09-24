Photos submitted by colleges that are members of the American Association of Community Colleges.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona chats with Susan Looney, president of Reading Area Community College in Pennsylvania. Cardona visited the college this month as part of the department’s Road to Success Bus Tour. The secretary saw the campus and listened to students speak about the value and importance of RACC in their community. (Photo: RACC)

Famed rocker — and avid golfer — Alice Cooper (far left) and his bandmates play a round with Grand Rapids Community College (Michgan) golf coaches John Forton and Mark Rasmussen prior to his Grand Rapids concert. (Photo: GRCC)

Students in the welding program at Pasco-Hernando State College in Florida. Some of them are seeking a career change, others are learning to master a new skill, and several are dual-enrollment students looking to get a head start in joining the workforce upon completion of high school. (Photo: PHSC)

El Paso Community College (EPCC) this month hosted the 21st Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta. The entertainment included Arturo Guerrero (singer of La Voz México), Folklorico, and EPCC students and staff. (Photo: EPCC)

A student in Holyoke Community College’s pharmacy technology program works in the training lab at Western New England University. The Massachusetts institutions are collaborating with Baystate Health in a customized pharmacy technician training program for incumbent workers employed at area medical facilities. (Photo: HCC)

Jeff Asch, mass media studies and production senior lecturer at Montgomery County Community College (Pennsylvania), was recently inducted into the Philadelphia Jewish Sports Hall of Fame. He’s interviewed sports legends like Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan and Jack Nicklaus, held announcing jobs for the Philadelphia Eagles and filled the airwaves in the Delaware Valley for more than 45 years. (Photo: MCCC)

Melwood, a nonprofit in the Washington, D.C., area that provides jobs and opportunities for people with disabilities, enrolled its third cohort of students in its Building Paths program into College of Southern Maryland’s Construction Core Lab classes, where students learn construction trade application skills and received construction pre-apprenticeship credentialing. (Photo: CSM)