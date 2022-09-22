Castro bill requires higher education to post transfer information on websites

Texas Tribune

The Transparency for Transfer Students Act would require two- and four-year higher education institutions to post financial aid information and transfer deadlines on their websites, as well as a list of all the colleges from which a student’s credits are guaranteed to be accepted.

As rural job markets ‘rise,’ colleges face new demands

Work Shift

As the geography of job growth shifts in the United States, community colleges scramble to keep up.

‘Send Silence Packing’ display at Bristol CC aims to combat stigma around suicide

Herald News

A traveling display set to appear at Bristol Community College next week is aimed at encouraging young people to not shy away from tough conversations about mental health and suicide.

