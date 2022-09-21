Who is impacted by student loan forgiveness and how?

U.S. Census Bureau (blog)

The president’s loan forgiveness plan would have a big effect on community college students who took out student loans. For example, nearly 20% of Black students in associate-degree programs have student loans. About 38% of them would see their student loans completely eliminated.

Associate degrees from community colleges now transfer as general education requirements at independent institutions in Kansas

KSN

More than 30 presidents of independent and community colleges in Kansas met this week to sign a universal articulation agreement.

Kansas pitches plan offering college courses to ‘under-resourced’ students

Derby Informer

Kansas Board of Education member Betty Arnold believes a program offering lower-income students nine credit hours of college courses while in high school can propel more toward two- or four-year degrees – on one condition.

Wake Tech plans to move its western campus to Apex. But residents need to vote for it.

News & Observer

The largest community college in North Carolina is relocating one of its campuses to 34 acres of land in Apex to meet the needs of its growing region. But even though the college has secured the new site, the relocation can only happen with the approval of $353.2 million in bonds to pay for the college’s strategic growth plan.

Central Community College plans major expansion of Grand Island campus

Grand Island Independent

A new road and city infrastructure to help expand the Nebraska college’s service area will cost about $1.2 million. New buildings planned for the campus include an information technology and business facility, at $1.64 million.

Commentary: Community colleges need funds for mental health services

Traverse City Record-Eagle

The most important step in removing the barriers to mental health care for community college students is to increase funding to two-year institutions and those serving larger proportions of historically underserved students, and to support research dedicated to examining community college mental health.

Chandler-Gilbert Community College offers chip program

East Valley Tribune

In an effort to provide the talent needed to keep production of semiconductor chips going, Chandler-Gilbert Community College is one of three colleges in Arizona’s Maricopa County Community College District to offer a Semiconductor Technician Quick Start program.