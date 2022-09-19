DACC Notes: Normalize talking about mental health

Commercial-News

Jonathon Wade, associate professor of behavioral sciences at Danville Area Community College in Illinois, says we have to start making connections and normalizing mental health discussions. One solution he has implemented outside the classroom is his Connection Café.

Commentary: We agree with the surgeon general. The door to fixing college mental health is cracked, and it’s time to blow it open.

Higher Ed Dive

Two Lumina Foundation leaders take up Vivek Murthy’s call to expand counseling services and address loneliness among college students.

AppleCare technician program launches at Mesa Community College in October

KTAR

The IT certification series comprises two, three-credit-hour online evening courses that prepare students to deploy, repair and support Apple products.

Metallica announces 2022 ‘Helping Hands’ benefit concert in L.A.

Yahoo! Entertainment

Previously, the 2020 livestream raised funds for partners at Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges, as well as various Covid and disaster relief efforts via Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation.

PCC auto repair program fills workforce need

Business Tribune

There’s a growing industry demand for qualified auto repair technicians, and Oregon’s Portland Community College is helping train the next generation of skilled laborers.





