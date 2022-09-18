U.S. education secretary promotes access to higher ed during visit to RACC

Reading Eagle

Miguel Cardona leaned forward in his chair, listening intently to Mayra Del Toro. She was telling the U.S. education secretary about the path that led her to Reading Area Community College.

Cardona highlights Guilford Tech as example for other community colleges

EdNC

The U.S. education secretary said what’s happening on the North Carolina college’s campuses is what President Joe Biden’s administration wants to see happening across the country: a connection between community colleges, the K-12 system, four-year institutions and the workforce and labor market.

Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records

OregonLive

When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank.

Rethinking community college supports for single moms

Hechinger Report

Four community colleges push a program to help students who are single moms.

Colorado’s community college enrollment increases slightly, but hasn’t bounced back fully

Chalkbeat Colorado

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, enrollment at the majority of Colorado community colleges increased slightly from the previous year.