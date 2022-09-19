DataPoints: ATE in action

The National Science Foundation’s Advanced Technological Education (ATE) program awards grants to support a wide variety of efforts to improve technician education at public two-year colleges in fields ranging from advanced manufacturing and engineering, to nanotechnology and biotechnology, to agriculture and environmental sciences, and more.

The program supports curriculum development, professional development of college faculty and secondary school teachers, career pathways and other activities. The 2022-23 profile highlights some of its workforce development activities and key resources created by ATE centers and projects. (Browse some of the projects funded by ATE, or review recent awards by state.)

The application deadline for the next round of funding is October 6. The American Association of Community Colleges manages several activities with the National Science Foundation through the ATE program, including the annual ATE Principal Investigators Conference and the MentorLinks program, and it provides information and resources for community colleges involved in or seeking information about STEM fields.