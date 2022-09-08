Transferring into and between UNC System schools just got easier with this new database

Charlotte Observer

The University of North Carolina System has launched its Common Numbering System, composed of over 1,600 undergraduate, lower-level courses across campuses in the UNC and North Carolina Community College systems. Now, students will know exactly what psychology, history, math or biology classes match at other institutions to ensure they get full course credit when they transfer schools.

Free college 2.0: To attract students, community colleges add new perks

CalMatters

Unlike California’s Promise program, which freezes out part-time students, new efforts at individual community colleges campuses in the state to offer discounts come with lower barriers to entry, making it easier for students to qualify.

Technical college and Siemens partner to train better machinists

Cutting Tool Engineering

Moraine Park Technical College in West Bend, Wisconsin, and Siemens are working together to train workers in the manufacturing sector.

Northwestern College in Orange City and Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon both report record fall enrollment

Sioux City Jounral

Northwest Iowa Community College said in its announcement that 1,811 students enrolled for the fall semester which is up 5.54% from the previous year’s figure of 1,716.