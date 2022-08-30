Catawba Valley Community College’s furniture academies meet student and workforce needs

EdNC

The North Carolina college’s Furniture Academy is a hands-on training program that prepares students for high-demand jobs in manufacturing – a sector that accounted for 22.2% of the total employment in Catawba Valley’s service areas from 2019 to 2020.

Omaha GED classes open doors, help immigrant parents support kids in school

The Reader

The GED program at Nebraska’s Metropolitan Community College has about 400 students and more than 60 instructors, making it the community college’s largest department.

FCC ‘food lockers’ provide contactless pickup to food-insecure students

Frederick News Post

Frederick Community College last week debuted a new system for distributing free food to students in need. The Maryland college’s 18 “food lockers” are stocked each week with items such as pasta, canned meat and vegetables, peanut butter and more.

Look at this: Pierce College

CBS Los Angeles

More than half of the 400-acre campus of Pierce College is occupied by a working farm, which has roots from when the California college was established in 1947. A new 200,000-square-foot automotive facility on campus will focus on electric and fuel-cell vehicles.