Month-long MBTA Orange Line shutdown means longer, more complex commutes for community college students

MassLive

Community college students in Boston who depend on public transit to get to class face a start to the fall semester marked by potentially longer, more complex commutes after the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced a month-long shutdown of one of its train lines to perform maintenance work.

More courses with free textbooks coming to San Diego Community College District, officials say

San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego Community College District plans to adapt 20 courses in high-demand areas to feature free textbooks for students, thanks to a new $975,000 federal grant.

Windward Community College offers free tuition for sustainable agriculture education

Pacific INNO

The Hawaii college said it is expanding opportunities for agricultural career pathways and is offering free tuition and other services through its Ao Kahi project.