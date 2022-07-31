Pima Community College starts in-person registration, sees large increase in FAFSA applications

MSN News

Inflation has a huge impact on the New Mexico College’s enrollment, according to PCC officials. Inflation also is driving up FAFSA applications at the college.

After layoffs, SUNY ECC president looks ahead to ‘student-centric’ agenda

Buffalo News

SUNY-Erie Community College President David Balkin wants to shift ECC’s focus away from general studies spread across three campuses and streamline programs to reflect industry demands – including offering short-term certificate programs for new careers that don’t require traditional college degrees.

Eastern Gateway suspends Free College Benefit program again

WKBN

Ohio’s Eastern Gateway Community College has announced it will suspend the Free College Benefit program once again.