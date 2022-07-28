The impact of increased job openings on community colleges

North Carolina Department of Commerce

Foregoing education and skills development now will produce a less economically resilient workforce.

Nebraska Indian Community College expands greenhouses, adds hydroponic capabilities

Sioux City Journal

Students at Nebraska Indian Community College now have new opportunities to indulge their green thumbs.

Advanced Manufacturing Center announced for Gadsden State Community College

AL.com

The center at the Alabama college will include high-tech laboratory space for programs such as mechatronics, industrial automation, precision machining, mechanical design technology, additive manufacturing and electronics engineering.

The Education Department has a plan for canceling student debt — if Biden gives the word

Politico

Senior department officials are preparing the mechanics of how the agency would operate a mass loan forgiveness program.