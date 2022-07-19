New York community colleges awarded $5M to create marijuana job training programs

Marijuana Moment

The governor of New York has announced that the state will award $5 million in funding to community colleges to support the development and improvement of courses and programs specifically meant to help people secure jobs in the marijuana industry.

Half of North Carolina’s community colleges not within walkable transit

Axios Raleigh

Fewer than half of North Carolina’s community college campuses (48%) have a public transit stop within walking distance, according to a new analysis from the Seldin/Haring-Smith Foundation.

Stith resigns as president of state community college system

WRAL

Thomas Stith, the president of North Carolina’s community college system, has resigned from his position following an 18-month tenure, the State Board of Community Colleges said Tuesday.