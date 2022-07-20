AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

Peer-to-Peer session focuses on fundraising

AACC’s Peer-to-Peer programming connects college presidents to talk about topics relevant to them. These one-hour, small Zoom sessions allow presidents to discuss issues on their campuses and ask questions of each other. Community college CEOs at AACC member institutions are invited join a July 27 discussion about fundraising and foundations. Register online.

Register for Advocates in Action

AACC will host Advocates in Action in Washington, D.C., September 22-23. This meeting is for community college leaders interested in strengthening their congressional relationships and advancing federal higher education policy for their institutions. View the draft agenda and register.

Take advantage of leadership development programming

The AACC John E. Roueche Future Leaders Institute and the Future Presidents Institute both will be held October 5-7 in Washington, D.C. Roueche-FLI is a three-day seminar designed for department chairs, deans, assistant/associate deans or directors who want to advance into a senior leadership role. FPI is an intensive program designed for senior leaders aspiring to the community college presidency. Registration is open for both.

Resources

Post a job, find a job

Looking for a new opportunity? Check out the AACC Job Board. Looking for a new employee? Post a job listing on the AACC Job Board. AACC member institutions can post jobs for just $255 by using coupon code members2022.

Opportunities from other organizations

Funding available through USDA

The USDA is providing up to $3 million in grants to help expand Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Employment and Training availability and capacity at community colleges. The grants are available to non-profit organizations with large networks or consortia of community colleges with experience providing workforce development services to low-income persons and workers requiring additional training and support. Grant applications are due by September 3.

NCCHC hosts annual leadership symposium

The National Hispanic Community College Council will host the 2022 Annual Leadership Symposium in Denver, September 15-17. This year’s theme: “Community Colleges – Taking the Education Center Stage.”

Apply for the Lakin Institute

The Presidents’ Roundtable of the National Council of Black American Affairs will hold the 2022 Thomas Lakin Institute, October 2-7 in Pittsburgh. The Lakin Institute is a national professional growth program for African American CEOs of community colleges. Apply to participate by August 15.

LTI seeks input on potential technology partnerships

LTI, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, would like to interview instructors and administrators from colleges with strong computer science programs to understand how the schools could best leverage LTI’s Fosfor suite of data management and AI products in their instructional programs. If you are interested in participating, please email Vince Cavasin, head of Fosfor product marketing.