Whitmer signs $22.2B budget for Michigan K-12 schools, colleges and universities

Detroit Free Press

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Mott Community College Thursday to sign a budget bill that provides record combined funding for K-12 schools, community colleges and universities.

Colorado report outlines pandemic impacts on students heading to college

Chalkbeat

The rate at which Colorado students are going to college right out of high school has dipped, and those who do go are less prepared. And participation in programs offering college experience in high school has remained stagnant.

Fall semester is free at Laney in Oakland

KTVU

The fall semester is free at Laney Community College in Oakland, California – a gift to students who might have suffered financially and academically throughout the pandemic.