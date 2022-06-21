N.C. college launches new programs to meet the needs of a growing workforce

New Bern Sun Journal

Craven Community College will introduce new work programs in high-demand fields this fall. Cybersecurity coding and computer-aided drafting were created with the goal to aid in Craven County’s growing job market.



New mural unveiled at S.C. college

Fox Carolina

Spartanberg Community College shows how art built a wall and a bridge in the community. The college asked four local artists to create a new mural to showcase the college’s commitment to education, community and innovation.

Oregon Tribal Student Grant program seeks to improve access to higher education

Oregon Public Broadcasting

A new grant program aims to help members of the Oregon’s nine federally recognized Native American tribes with the cost of attending college next academic year. The Oregon Tribal Student Grant program, approved by the state legislature, will cover attendance costs, beyond what federal and state financial aid cover, at eligible colleges or universities in the state.

Enrollment decline may continue for many Tenn. community colleges

WPLN News

Eight out of 13 community colleges in Tennessee are projecting either no enrollment growth or a decline for the next fiscal year, according to the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR). The remaining five campuses are projecting an average decline of 5%, TBR says.