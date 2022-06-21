AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

CEOs: PASI is coming

Registration is open for the Presidents Academy Summer Institute (PASI). Join us in Dana Point, California, July 9-12, for this annual professional development program for CEOs and presidents of AACC member community colleges, providing intensive focus on current challenges, emerging trends, and opportunities unique to that position. As a part of PASI, CEOs are encouraged to bring their spouses or partners. They will enjoy a special program that is free of charge. Learn more and register here.

Register for Advocates in Action

AACC’s Advocates in Action will take place in Washington, D.C., September 22-23. This two-day program is designed for community college leaders who want an insider’s view on how Washington formulates higher education policy and who want to become more involved in the federal legislative process. Community college presidents, trustees, government relations directors and other campus administrators are encouraged to attend.

Program initiatives

Update your college’s key contact information

AACC will soon prepare the 2022-23 Member Directory, which includes listings for all member colleges and their key staff. Please update staff contacts for your college online by Friday, July 1. Just click here to update your information. Questions? Email membership@aacc.nche.edu.

Listen to CC Voice

The latest episode of the Community College Voice podcast features an interview with Mt. San Antonio College Vice President of Student Services Audrey Yamagata-Noji, who talks about the impact of Asian culture and the response to anti-Asian hate.

Opportunities from outside organizations

ITC goes virtual this fall

The Instructional Technology Council is hosting a virtual conference this fall, October 3-4 and October 12-13. Session topics will help to build student engagement through online learning. Registration is now open.

CCPI-STEM Fellows opportunities for community college educators

The CCPI-STEM Fellows program, funded by the Advanced Technological Education program at the National Science Foundation, is designed to recognize and support community college faculty, administrators and other individuals who aspire to provide leadership or support to community colleges to prepare a workforce educated in STEM-related technologies and skills. The program will select individuals who are pursuing or beginning to pursue graduate degrees and engage in research related to STEM education and workforce development in community colleges. The Fellows will participate in professional development and mentoring activities to prepare them for future leadership roles in community colleges. Apply by September 15.

Apply for Fulbright program

The Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program is accepting applications for the 2023-24 cycle. The program offers more than 800 awards in more than 135 countries for U.S. citizens to teach, conduct research and carry out professional projects around the world. College faculty can join more than 400,000 Fulbrighters who have come away with enhanced skills, new connections and greater mutual understanding. The application deadline is September 15, 2022.