As Louisiana expands internet access, workforce needs are a problem with a local solution

Lafayette Daily Advertiser

Local telecom companies are working with South Louisiana Community College to launch a new fiber-optic install technician program this summer to meet the expanding workforce needs of the region and help residents develop skills to launch their careers.

Charles Eames finds unique way to ‘change lives’ at South Georgia Technical College

Americus Times-Record

The retired librarian has been making donations to the South Georgia Technical College Foundation since 2014 to provide gasoline scholarships to help students with transportation expenses to and from the college campuses.