Clark State College has an annual tradition of placing graduation flowers (in the school’s colors) on the grave of the Ohio college’s first and founding president, Richard O. Brinkman. (Photo: Jo Alice Blondin)

It’s been a long while since most community colleges have had in-person commencements to celebrate their students’ achievements due to the pandemic. So this week’s Snapshots features photos and a few videos from AACC-member colleges focused on their graduation ceremonies and related events, including a few nods to past graduations and leaders.

Kudos to the graduates, their families and the faculty and staff who helped them get there!

Dallas College Chancellor Justin Lonan takes a selfie with this year’s graduates. (Photo: Justin Lonan)

A Forsyth Technical Community College graduate shares her appreciation. (Photo: Forsyth Tech)

In Mississippi, Tupelo High School Middle College students graduate from Itawamba Community College. (Photo: Tupelo Schools)

An Amarillo College graduate shows off her new academic ware. (Photo: AC)

Celebrating Lansing Community College’s latest dental hygiene graduates. (Photo: LCC)

Central Carolina Community College graduating students entered the main hall of the Dennis A. Wicker Civic & Conference Center to the skirl of a bagpipe, a CCCC tradition. (Photo: CCCC/Neil McGowan)

More than 525 of the 1,230 students eligible to graduate in spring and summer 2022 walked across the stage at the Giant Center to receive their associate degrees, certificates and diplomas from HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, at its commencement ceremony. (Photo: HACC)

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s adult education graduates have their own special ceremony with President Mary Graham (center). (Photo: MGCCC)

A proud moment at the College of Southern Maryland (Photo: CSM)

Gayle Benson, owner of the professional sports teams New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, delivered the commencement address at Delgado Community College. Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib presented her with an honorary degree. (Photo: DCC)

Micheal Calvert, president of Pratt Community College in Kansas, takes a selfie during one of two commencements the college held. (Photo: Michael Calvert)

Wake Technical Community College in North Carolina celebrates 60 graduates who completed their high school credential. (Photo: Wake Tech)

Nursing program graduates at Orange County Community College (known as SUNY Orange) get the marquee treatment for their pinning ceremony. Photo: (Erika Hackman)

Enrique Castro Aramburo prepares to receive his diploma from Wallace State Community College in Alabama. (WSCC)

More than 200 graduates walked in Blue Ridge Community College’s commencement. The Virginia college awarded more than 1,100 degrees and certificates for the 2021-22 academic year. (Photo: BRCC)