Commentary: Why community colleges are the perfect partner for green jobs — and good jobs

Hechinger Report

Our community colleges are already leading the development of green economy curricula in coordination with the companies that will need a diversity of skilled workers going forward, writes Sonya Christian, chancellor of the Kern Community College District in California.

First Lady Jill Biden to deliver keynote at Los Angeles City College commencement

NBC Los Angeles

First Lady Jill Biden will deliver the keynote address on June 7 at the Los Angeles City College commencement ceremony.