Southwest Tennessee Community College back to virtual learning to help students with soaring gas prices

WREG

Due to inflation nationwide and the surging gas prices, the college will move to Virtual Fridays for the summer session.

Pima Community College set to raise property taxes, hikes tuition to cover salaries & student services

Tuscon Sentinel

Pima Community College plans to increase property taxes and has bumped up tuition rates as the school tries to make up for lost revenue due to a low state support and declining enrollment. The college hopes to use increased revenues to raise employee wages and continue free services for students.

PCC to add new degree and certificate programs after cutting culinary arts

Pueblo Chieftain

Pueblo Community College has made several changes to its course offerings for the 2022 fall semester as the college seeks to meet local workforce development demands.

