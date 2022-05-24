Officials at Savannah Technical College say the new Hyundai plant could impact their programs

WTOC

A newly announced electric vehicle plant in Bryan County, Georgia, is expected draw more than 8,000 jobs to the area. And a local technical college says that it presents an opportunity for them to train workers at that site.

Community colleges required to hand over data in timely manner under new rule

EdSource

State regulation in California gives colleges 10 days to respond when systemwide chancellor’s office asks for information.

Rural community college helps bring opioid crisis conversation out into the open

Northern Public Radio

The opioid crisis is often still described as a secret hidden in plain sight. Illinois Valley Community College’s recent “One Book, One College” project tried to bring that secret out into the light.

Arapahoe Community College closing in Parker, DCSD taking over

Centennial Citizen

The Colorado college is closing its Parker campus after the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education agreed to sell the building to the Douglas County School District.

NYC’s first public observatory is running out of time to find a home

Gothamist

Nassau Community College’s former observatory is looking for a new home, and a group of amateur astronomers hopes it could become New York City’s first for-the-public observatory.