Democratic gubernatorial candidate proposes community college, workforce, property tax plans

Lincoln Journal Star

State Sen. Carol Blood is all-in and she’s coming into her gubernatorial race with a proposal to address Nebraska’s workforce shortage with two years of tuition-free community college education, along with a plan to better secure property tax relief.

Austin Community College offering third bachelor’s degree option to get more students in manufacturing jobs

KVUE

Samsung Austin Semiconductor, Tesla and NXP are among the companies involved on the advisory committee for the program and curriculum.

Oregon community colleges among the Election Night winners, as voters decide bond measures

Oregon Public Radio

Tillamook Bay Community College and Linn-Benton Community College saw their communities turn out for the primary election this week to pass multi-million dollar bond measures.

Commentary: Community colleges help cut tuition debt

Daily Camera

A two-year college and four-year university graduate reflects on how attending a community college suppressed his student debt.

Commentary: Why the first year matters most for transfer

Inside Higher Ed

Using the Ask-Connect-Inspire-Plan framework to improve transfer.

Four-year college students drink more, use marijuana less than community college peers, study finds

Science Daily

Students in community colleges and other two-year institutions use marijuana nearly twice as often as four-year students, but drink alcohol less, according to a new study.