How diversity’s power can help overcome the physician shortage

American Medical Association

How does University of California, Davis have one of the most diverse medical schools in the country? Part of its recruitment strategy includes an often-overlooked pool of applicants: those who have attended community colleges.

Workforce development: Developing a supply chain for talent

The Lane Report

In Kentucky, state and local chambers are collaborating to create better links between employers and schools, especially public two-year colleges.

Minnesota State colleges poised to increase tuition as enrollment slide continues

Star Tribune

Students attending Minnesota State’s 30 community and technical colleges would see an average increase of $185, while those enrolled at the system’s seven universities would pay nearly $300 more.