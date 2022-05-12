Bond projects, levy renewals on the ballot for 15 Oregon school districts, community colleges

Oregon Public Radio

Oregon schools are asking voters to support school modernization projects and security upgrades.

Healthcare funding for community college adjuncts expected in revised budget plan

EdSource

Days before the state unveils its revised budget proposal, expectations are it will likely include a massive increase in funding to help provide health care for part-time instructors at California community colleges.

Community college enrollment still declining in Texas

KETR

The latest data show that Texas community colleges are down about 12.8% since 2019, which is more than 90,000 students.

Mayor Wu announces expansion of early college programs for Boston students

Boston Globe

The announcement for the expansion of early college programs in Boston follows Wu’s pledge last week to increase the percentage of Boston Public Schools students to complete college.

NIL value for community college athletes: an overlooked asset

Sportico

Community college athletes have been marginalized in the nationwide “name, image and likeness” discussion.

Community colleges training future chefs

The Denver Channel

There’s a big need for more service workers and that includes all types of restaurant cooks. Community colleges believe the timing serves as an opportunity to offer more affordable, top-of-the-line programs.