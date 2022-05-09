Years after California limited remediation at community colleges, reformers want more fixes

Higher Ed Dive

Lawmakers weigh a bill to further limit remedial coursework, which advocates say would especially benefit Black and Latinx students. Not everyone agrees.

Florida community college president on growing health care and tech talent pipelines

Tampa Bay Business Journal (subscription required)

Georgia Lorenz, president of Seminole State College of Florida, speaks about working with corporate partners to build talent pipeline, mapping the future of the college’s four campuses, and educating adult learners.

Bronx Community College invests in sustainability through India study abroad program

News 12

Selected students put to practice what they’ve learned in the lab to help learn more about India’s climate and install a weather station which they can monitor back in the Bronx on their phones.

Transition studies at South Puget Sound Community College: Learning English and earning diplomas

Thurston Talk

South Puget Sound Community College’s transition studies program helps students move forward with their educational goals. These programs prepare students to enter college-level courses, professional/ technical programs and the workplace.

Grand Rapids Community College offering free program to prepare students for college

Holland Sentinel

The Michigan college is hosting its Bridges to College Raider Ready program for the second year this summer. It aims to help future students transition to college.

Editorial: Community is at the core of Holyoke Community College’s legacy

MassLive.com

As Holyoke Community College celebrates its 75th anniversary, the very precepts on which it was founded remain true to this day: providing affordable, flexible, high-quality education to meet the needs and demands of students wherever they are in life.