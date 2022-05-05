Boston’s tuition-free program at six community colleges wins $1M

Boston Herald

The city will use the money to pay for community college for low-income, eligible Boston residents pursuing an associate degree through the program. That will add 600 people to the 860 who already have gone through the program, Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Inside elite transfer admissions: From community college to U-Va.

Washington Post

More prestigious higher education institutions, including the University of Virginia, are seeing transfers as an engine of diversity.

Bitterroot Valley Community College likely to close after levy fails

Ravallic Republic

Bitterroot College, a program of the University of Montana, will close by June 30 predicted the college’s director, Victoria Clark.