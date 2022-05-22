Biden’s plan for free community college has stalled, but at some Chicago-area schools, it’s already happening

Chicago Tribune

Harper College is graduating its second class of students who earned free tuition through the Promise Scholarship. A similar program at the City Colleges of Chicago, known as the Star Scholarship, is in its seventh year. Sauk Valley Community College, in Dixon, will launch its own program this fall.

What is the future of college — and does it have room for men?

Freakonomics Radio

Educators and economists explain the reasons college enrollment has been dropping, especially for men, and how to stop the bleeding.

Tennessee panel vote ensures no higher ed tuition increases

U.S. News and World Report

A Tennessee higher education panel has voted to ensure that there will be no tuition increases at the state’s public universities, community colleges and technical schools.

Commentary: How tuition-free college could help the student debt crisis

The Hill

About 75% of students have taken out loans to attend two- or four-year colleges, and they account for about half of the $1.6 trillion of outstanding student loan debt.

Mark Cuban on board with Biden plan to forgive $10,000 in student loans: ‘It has to be fixed’

Market Watch

The comments from the billionaire entrepreneur represent a stark contrast to his previous views on the student-debt crisis.