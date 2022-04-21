Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki April 21, 2022 Print Editor’s note: Photos from member institutions of the American Association of Community Colleges. Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland) (left) this week met with College of Southern Maryland leaders and staff to tour the construction of the new Center for Health Sciences at the college’s Regional Hughesville campus. The group discussed how $500,000 in funding that Hoyer secured in the FY2022 omnibus legislation is helping to upgrade equipment for the new facility’s health education programs. (Photo: CSM) U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona last week visited York County Community College in Maine with Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine). (Photo courtesy of U.S. Education Department) Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) (center) and Bradley Mims (left of Moran), deputy administrator at the Federal Aviation Administration, joined WSU Tech President Sheree Utash (second from left) and others to see students’ progress in converting a Boing 777 from a passenger plane to a freighter aircraft at WSU’s National Institute for Aviation Research WERX. (Photo: WSU Tech) Last week, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (green tie), Wake Tech President Scott Ralls (middle right), automotive industry icon Rick Hendrick (second from right) and other officials and industry partners helped to open the $42 million Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence on Wake Technical Community College’s Scott Northern Wake campus. The facility will allow the college to triple the number of students in its automotive systems technology program and add a new degree program in collision repair. (Photo: Wake Tech) In Texas, El Paso Community College last week officially opened its Arts, Science & Technology building at the Valle Verde campus. In addition to increasing instructional space, the new building will expand programs that lead to high-demand and high-paying careers, such as information technology, cybersecurity, sciences and others. (Photo: EPCC) In Florida, St. Petersburg College employees recently toured local company MSP Industries’ facilities and discussed employment and internship opportunities for SPC students. (Photos; SPC) In Tennessee, Cleveland State Community College hosted the 10th Annual Multicultural Fair this month. The fair celebrates different cultures and featured international studies information and culturally based food and entertainment. Several musical performances were presented along with a traditional Indian pow wow dance by a Native American dance troupe from Knoxville. (Photo: Cleveland State) The Lone Star College Foundation raised nearly $440,000 to support student success during its annual StarGala. (From left) LSC Chancellor Stephen Head; Linda Leto Head, LSC senior associate vice chancellor of external and employer relations; and Consuella and James Harrison, StarGala 2022 chairs. (Photo: LSC) New York’s Rockland Community College started a new series last week that focuses on casual Q&A sessions with the alumni, students, faculty and general public. Alumnus Bruce Kreutzer, assistant coach with the Orlando Magic professional basketball team, kicked off the series. (Photo: RCC)