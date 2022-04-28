Newsmakers

New CEOs

Tammy Robinson has been named president of Mesa Community College (MCC) in Arizona, effective July 1. Since 2018, she has served as vice president of instruction at Cañada College in California. Previously, Robinson was dean of the global learning programs and services division at Skyline College, interim vice president of academic services/athletic director/CIO and dean of instructional services at Lassen Community College, and instructor at Santa Monica College.

Robinson–a community college alumna–serves as vice president of the California Community College Chief Instructional Officers Executive Board and is on several national boards, including the Workforce Development Commission for the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC). She also is president of the National Council on Black American Affairs, an AACC affiliate council.

“Dr. Robinson thoroughly impressed us with her leadership experience, her passion for education and equity, and her all-around positive energy,” said Steven Gonzales, interim chancellor of the Maricopa County Community College District, which includes MCC.

Yoshiko Harden will assume the presidency at Renton Technical College (RTC) on July 1. She will be the first woman and person of color to head the Washington college. Harden is currently interim president at Seattle Central Community College, where she previously was vice president of student services.

Prior to that, she served as vice president for diversity/chief diversity officer at Bellevue College (Washington), and director of multicultural services and student development at Highline College (Washington).

Harden “will move the college forward in a positive direction centered on diversity, equity and inclusion,” said RTC trustee Debra Entenman, board liaison to the Presidential Search Committee. Board Chair Kirby Unti added that Harden is a transparent and collaborative leader who puts students first and understands RTC and its diverse student population.

John Maduko will become president of Connecticut State Community College, the state’s newly merged state community college system which includes 12 campuses. He begins his new post on June 3.

Maduko is currently vice president of academic and student affairs for Minnesota State Community and Technical College, a position he has held since 2019. Previously, he served as vice chancellor of student affairs at North Central Texas College (NCTC) from 2017 to 2019. Before that, he was NCTC’s dean of health sciences and dean of eLearning. Maduko also served as an academic dean for Rasmussen College’s Tampa Metro campuses in addition to teaching posts at other colleges.

“Dr. Maduko is the right person for this job at the right time,” Terrence Cheng, president of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, said in a Hartford Courant article. “He’s a medical doctor, he’s an academic, he’s a seasoned administrator, and he knows how to get things done. He’s a strategic leader who brings people together and he has a vision for what it means to cultivate and support not just great students, but great people.”

Appointments

At the College of Southern Maryland (CSM), Judy Mills is now vice president of financial services after serving in the role as interim for five months, and Eric Sweeney is executive director of public safety and preparedness. Mills, who been with CSM for 21 years, has served as the college’s budget director since 2013. She started at CSM as the college’s grant and contract fiscal coordinator. Sweeney comes to CSM after a 31-year career with the local county sheriff’s office, from which he retired as captain and commander of the vice narcotics division. He has also taught criminal justice courses at both CSM and the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy.