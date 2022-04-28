Columbia College students get rare tour of Tesla electric vehicle plant

Union Leader

Students from the automotive technology program at Columbia College who recently toured parts of Tesla’s 5.3-million-square-foot electric vehicle factory and offices in Fremont, California, shared their perspectives on advanced robotics they saw on assembly lines, as well as how the innovations they witnessed are motivating them in their career paths in a changing industry.

Vermont’s McClure Foundation to provide free two-year college degree

Associated Press

A Vermont foundation is working with the state community college system to provide a free, two-year college degree over the next five years.

