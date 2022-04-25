Gov. Ricketts announces free community college for children of state employees

KMTV

Nebraska state employees will get an added job perk starting this summer that will let their dependent children attend in-state community colleges for free.

Despite enrollment losses, inflation, community colleges propose little to no tuition increases

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Several of the state’s 17 community colleges won’t raise tuition, while others will do so by a few dollars per credit hour or a couple of hundred dollars each year.

Local community college opens pop-up restaurant

NBC Montana

Seniors of the culinary arts program at Flathead Valley Community College are working on their final project before they graduate–one will provide healthy and affordable meals for the community.