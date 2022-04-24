New report says underfunding community colleges is costing Massachusetts millions

WAMC

Nonpartisan public policy think tank Massachusetts Institute for a New Commonwealth has released a new report arguing that the state is leaving millions on the table by not ensuring that all community college students graduate.

Why many employers have ditched 4-year degree requirements

Yahoo! Money

Using Emsi Burning Glass labor-market data, researchers analyzed more than 51 million job listings, looking for four-year college degree requirements. In 2017, 51% required the degree. By 2021, that share had declined to 44%.

Cost, emotional stress leading to enrollment challenges at colleges, study finds

EduSource

Many prospective students want to attend college but say it’s too expensive.

Pikes Peak Community College gets a name change

Fox21 News

A Colorado bill to change Pikes Peak Community College’s name to Pikes Peak State College was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis on Friday.