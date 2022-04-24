Headlines

By Daily Staff April 24, 2022    Print

New report says underfunding community colleges is costing Massachusetts millions
WAMC
Nonpartisan public policy think tank Massachusetts Institute for a New Commonwealth has released a new report arguing that the state is leaving millions on the table by not ensuring that all community college students graduate.

Why many employers have ditched 4-year degree requirements
Yahoo! Money
Using Emsi Burning Glass labor-market data, researchers analyzed more than 51 million job listings, looking for four-year college degree requirements. In 2017, 51% required the degree. By 2021, that share had declined to 44%.

Cost, emotional stress leading to enrollment challenges at colleges, study finds
EduSource
Many prospective students want to attend college but say it’s too expensive.

Pikes Peak Community College gets a name change
Fox21 News
A Colorado bill to change Pikes Peak Community College’s name to Pikes Peak State College was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis on Friday.

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.