States look to community colleges to fill labor gap

Stateline (published by Pew Charitable Trusts)

Legislatures in at least 10 states have expanded workforce training programs at community colleges since the start of the pandemic or begun paying tuition for students pursuing in-demand fields.

Commentary: Putting the Pell Grant to work — in the workforce

The Hill

Policymakers have an opportunity to modernize our education and workforce systems by expanding the use of Pell grants to programs that provide a faster pathway to higher wages and stable careers.

Wake Tech unveils $42M building for automotive education, training

WNCN

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says the building can’t come soon enough, especially as the state prepares to bring in a new electric vehicle plant in Chatham County.

Flint Hills Technical College in early development stages for early childhood education, e-sports gaming programs

KVOE

President Caron Daugherty says early plans for a new early childhood education program at the Kansas college could well involve licensing, certifications and academic resources for potential child care providers, along with internships and clinical opportunities for students both at her college and Emporia State University.

Maine governor touts training for healthcare workers

Associated Press

A $21-million initiative to strengthen Maine’s healthcare workforce by allowing employers and individuals to connect with training and education programs is launching.